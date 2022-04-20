News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Power tools stolen from back of Transit van in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:24 AM April 20, 2022
Hartley Street in Ipswich where power tools were stolen from a transit van

Hand and power tools have been stolen from a Transit van in an Ipswich residential street.

The incident happened between 8pm on Monday, April 18 and 6.30am on Tuesday, April 19 in Hartley Street.

An unknown person gained entry to a Transit van via the rear doors of the vehicle and stole hand and power tools from inside.

Police are appealing for information and anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/23203/22

