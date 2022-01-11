News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Power tools stolen from van parked on drive way in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:13 PM January 11, 2022
Updated: 1:28 PM January 11, 2022
The theft took place on a driveway in Spring Lane in Wickham Market

The theft took place on a driveway in Spring Lane in Wickham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen power tools from a van  parked on a driveway in Wickham Market.  

The theft took place when a van on Spring Lane was broken into at some point between 12am and 6am on Tuesday, January 11. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person has gained entry to the van parked on a driveway and various power tools have been removed."

Anyone with any information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles in the area is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/1993/22.

Police are now encouraging people to take extra care when it comes to the security of the vehicles after four vehicles were broken into over the festive period

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 



Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

A14 | Updated

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News

Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 | Updated

One lane of A14 reopens after diesel spill following three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon