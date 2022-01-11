Power tools stolen from van parked on drive way in east Suffolk

The theft took place on a driveway in Spring Lane in Wickham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen power tools from a van parked on a driveway in Wickham Market.

The theft took place when a van on Spring Lane was broken into at some point between 12am and 6am on Tuesday, January 11.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person has gained entry to the van parked on a driveway and various power tools have been removed."

Anyone with any information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles in the area is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/1993/22.

Police are now encouraging people to take extra care when it comes to the security of the vehicles after four vehicles were broken into over the festive period

