Published: 9:04 AM March 17, 2021

Police were called to Princes Street Bridge to reports of a naked man - Credit: Archant

A naked man has been seen on Princes Street Bridge in Ipswich.

Police were called at about 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 17) to reports of the man, who was said to be "completely naked" and running along the bridge.

Officers are still at the bridge and the ambulance service has also been called.