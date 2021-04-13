Ipswich drug dealer's sentencing adjourned

Published: 6:15 AM April 13, 2021

An Ipswich drug dealer will be sentenced for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin later this month.

Jace Ennis was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The hearing was adjourned in order to confirm details about previous convictions, which could affect the length of his sentence.

The 33-year-old, of Queen's Way, Ipswich, was arrested on January 20 and charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He admitted the first three charges at Colchester Magistrates' Court but denied the criminal property charge, which prosecutors have allowed to lie on file.

Judge Rupert Overbury remanded Ennis in custody and adjourned sentencing until a sentencing hearing at the same court on Wednesday, April 28.