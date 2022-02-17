Ipswich drug dealing pair's sentencing adjourned until April

A pair who admitted dealing drugs in Ipswich have had their sentencing hearing adjourned until April. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two men who have admitted being involved in drug dealing in Ipswich have had their sentencing hearing adjourned..

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, February 17, were Quin Byrne, 24, of no fixed address, and Jason Mohammed, 45, of Marine Parade East, Clacton on Sea, Essex.

In October they admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between September 1 and September 22 last year.

Sentence was adjourned until Thursday for sentence to allow the prosecution to consider bases of plea put forward by the defendants, but the case has now been further adjourned until April 14.

At an earlier hearing Stephen Mather, for Mohammed, who has a previous conviction for supplying cocaine in 2017, told the court his client’s basis of plea stated he had been involved in the supply of drugs to get drugs to feed his own addiction and not for profit.

He said Mohammed had ended up coming to Ipswich after losing his accommodation in Essex, had managed to get off heroin in the past but then had a problem with cocaine.

Jamie Sawyer, for Byrne, said his client had a previous conviction for having a bladed article.