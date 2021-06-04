Ipswich man produced fake driving licence when stopped by police

Published: 7:00 AM June 4, 2021

An Ipswich man who produced a fake driving licence when his car was stopped by police in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Rafael Valciu at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (June 3), Judge David Pugh said the defendant had obtained the counterfeit Moldovan licence because he knew his English wasn’t good enough to pass a UK driving test.

Valciu, 21, of Stoke Hall Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing an identity document with improper intention on December 4 2019.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said Valciu was stopped by police as he was driving along Commercial Road, Ipswich and had produced a Moldovan driving licence which turned out to be a fake.

Valciu had gone to Romania after the offence and was arrested on his return to the UK in November last year.

Folishade Abiodun, for Valciu, said he had only been 19 at the time of the offence and realised he had been stupid.