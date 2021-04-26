News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jewellery stolen in burglary near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:05 PM April 26, 2021   
A burglary has taken place at a property in Bixley Drive, Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich. 

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich. 

A burglar or burglars forced their way into the rear of a property on Bixley Drive and stole a quantity of property, including jewellery.

The incident took place at approximately 11.25am on Saturday, April 24. 

Witnesses to this incident, or anybody with any information, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting reference 20719/21.

You can email Nishan.emmamdeen2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or report on Suffolk police's website

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

