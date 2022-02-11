Case of man who denies stealing from Meals for Medics adjourned

A 35-year-old Kesgrave man accused of stealing more than £1,000 from Meals for Medics has had his case adjourned until next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( February 11) was Richard Wiper, of Main Road, Kesgrave.

He is accused of stealing £1,275 from Meals for Medics, which was set up to help NHS workers, between May 8 and May 29 2020.

He is also accused of sending an offensive message via Facebook Messenger.

At an earlier hearing Wiper pleaded not guilty to stealing the £1,275 and didn’t enter a plea to the charge of sending an offensive message.

Wiper’s case was adjourned until March 14.