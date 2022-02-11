News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Case of man who denies stealing from Meals for Medics adjourned

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:00 PM February 11, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Richard Wiper's case was adjourned until March 14. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A  35-year-old Kesgrave man accused of stealing more than £1,000 from Meals for Medics has had his case adjourned until next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( February 11) was Richard Wiper, of Main Road, Kesgrave.

He is accused of stealing £1,275  from Meals for Medics, which was set up to help NHS workers, between May 8 and May 29 2020. 

He is also accused of sending an offensive message via Facebook Messenger. 

At an earlier hearing Wiper pleaded not guilty to stealing the £1,275 and didn’t enter a plea to the charge of sending an offensive message. 

Wiper’s case was adjourned until March 14.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News
Kesgrave News

Don't Miss

Jake Slinn, founder of JS Global in Ipswich, with containers behind him

Town’s 22-year-old waste disposal entrepreneur eyes his first million

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The family of a missing Colchester man have pleaded for his safe return

Essex Police

'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dave Farrow

Obituary

'I still miss him' - Dad and railway worker honoured with Ipswich road name

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Best Western Hotel in Claydon.

Ipswich Crown Court

Man, 38, carried out sustained sexual assault on girl, 16, in village hotel

Jane Hunt

person