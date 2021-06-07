News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:14 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 1:47 PM June 7, 2021
A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

The incident took place along the footpath that runs alongside the River Gipping - Credit: Google

Robbers set upon a cyclist riding home alongside the River Gipping in Ipswich - pushing him off his bike and stealing his wallet and rucksack.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was riding along the path from Yarmouth Road to Boss Hall Road at about 10.25pm on Saturday, June 5.

He was confronted by two robbers on bikes, who came from the opposite direction - stopping him and pushing him off his bike.

They then kicked and hit the man, pulling his rucksack from his back before trying to steal his mobile phone.

One suspect has been described as a white man, with blonde hair.

The other attacker is described as a darker skinned man with dark hair.

The victim said two men, who he described as Romanian, stopped to help him in the wake of the attack.

Police are keen to speak to these two men to see if they can provide any further information.

From looking at CCTV footage, officers also believe there were a number of other people cycling and walking in both directions along the path around the time.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has knowledge of the incident, should contact Suffolk police - quoting incident reference number 37/29648/21.

