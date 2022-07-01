Teenagers' kidnapping and robbery trial to resume next week

The trial of four teenagers accused of kidnapping and robbing a teenager who was allegedly hit with a hammer and had a blade held to his tongue after being ambushed in Woodbridge will resume on Monday, July 4.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Kai Mangar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich; Dylan Craft, 18, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe; Nolan Akuoko, 18, of Faraday Road, Ipswich and a 17-year-old youth from Ipswich, who can’t be named because of his age.

All four have denied offences of kidnapping and robbery, which were allegedly committed on December 14 last year.

The judge and barristers in the case had legal discussions on Friday (July 1) and the trial is expected to continue with the jury on Monday (July 4)

It has been claimed that the alleged victim was lured to Fen Meadow in Woodbridge by one of the defendants and was then set upon by two others and bundled into the back of a VW Polo.

During his hour-long ordeal, the teenager was allegedly assaulted and robbed of £540 cash, his coat and watch before being left where the incident started.

It is alleged that Mangar was the owner and driver of the VW Polo, Craft was the front seat passenger, Akuoko was in the back of the car while the 17-year-old was allegedly responsible for luring the alleged victim to Fen Meadow.

The court has heard that on the morning prior to the alleged offences the victim had posted a graph on social media showing that one Bitcoin was worth £35,000 and during the alleged incident he had been asked where his Bitcoins were.

“They may have believed he had £35,000 and that he was wealthy and worth robbing,” said Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting.

While the teenager was in the car he was allegedly hit with a hammer and had the blade of a flick knife held to his tongue.

He was also shown a bottle containing liquid which the youths in the car said was acid, said Mr Sorel-Cameron.

As a result of what allegedly happened the teenager suffered cuts and bruises.