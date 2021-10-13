Published: 1:20 PM October 13, 2021

A man from Ipswich has admitted calling 111 more than 300 times with no "genuine medical reason"

Robert Dawson of Ancaster Road, also pleaded guilty to making many visits to Hadleigh doctors' surgery without an appointment.

The 38-year-old appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 12, and admitted making 306 calls to the 111 service between August 1 and September 1, against the terms of a community protection order which had been issued to him.

Robert Dawson visited Hadleigh surgery many times without an appointment - Credit: Google Maps

Dawson also pleaded guilty to visiting the GP surgery many times during August without a prior appointment when it was not an emergency, again breaking the terms of a community protection order.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

A spokesman for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It’s well known that this a challenging time for our GP practices and everyone is doing their very best for patients.

“We urge people to support their NHS by using services appropriately and always treating staff with respect.”