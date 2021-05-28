Burglars steal watches and rings in Ipswich break-in

Published: 2:31 PM May 28, 2021

Jewellery, including watches and rings, was stolen from the home in Rosehill Road, Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Burglars stole jewellery including watches and rings when they broke into a house in Ipswich.

Raiders forced entry to the back of the home in Rosehill Road, near to the junction with the A1156 Felixstowe Road, at some point between 8.45am and 10.45am on Thursday, May 27.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses who saw anyone suspicious in the vicinity of Rosehill Road and Felixstowe Road during those times.

They are also appealing for people who may have been driving in the area at that time, or who has a dashcam on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference 27782/21.

You can report information on 101, via the constabulary's website suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by email to Neil.Jones@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org