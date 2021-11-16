Man cleared of obstructing railway after judge throws out case against him

The case was thrown out at Ipswich Crown Court.

A man accused of stopping trains at Ipswich station for nearly two hours has been cleared of obstructing the railway after a judge threw out the case against him.

Ryan Wilkinson allegedly walked along the track and sat on a bridge with his legs dangling over the edge causing trains to halt in February this year.

Judge David Pugh directed a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 16) to return a not guilty verdict after ruling there was insufficient evidence in relation to identification.

Judge Pugh made his decision on Monday ( November 15) and gave the prosecution until today to decide if it wanted to appeal.

He directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict after the prosecution said it didn’t intend to appeal against the ruling.

Before the court was 28-year-old Ryan Wilkinson, of London Way, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, who was accused of obstructing the railway at Ipswich station on February 24 this year by walking on the track and sitting on a bridge over the railway line.

Judge Pugh told Wilkinson he would be released from custody almost immediately and said: “The fact I have come to this conclusion is simply because of the way the prosecution chose to proceed with this case.

“Do not take it as a green light for any future conduct.”

The court heard that staff at Ipswich station called the police after a man was seen walking along the railway line at 6.30pm on February 24 this year.

The man had walked along the tracks in the direction of Norwich before walking through brambles up an incline at the side of the London Road bridge over the railway line.

“Police officers tried to speak to him and tried to get him down. He asked for tobacco and was seen to have his legs hanging over the edge,” said Ellie Sheehan, prosecuting.

She said the man had eventually agreed to come down from the bridge and was arrested.

The incident lasted nearly two hours and resulted in the railway line being shut.

The jury was told that Wilkinson had chosen not to be legally represented during his trial but had a court appointed a barrister to ask questions on his behalf.