Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM August 20, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Victor Da Costa Silva appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday - Credit: Archant

A former Ipswich binman has admitted dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis to fund his own drug habit.

Victor Da Costa Silva appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday afternoon to admit possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.

The 42-year-old, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, also admitted possession of synthetic stimulant methylmethcathinone – also known as mephedrone or Mcat.

Da Costa Silva was arrested on September 14 last year and found in possession of a quantity of drugs including 24.5 grammes of cocaine, worth between £1,000 and £1,900, along with £250 cash and a mobile phone containing messages indicative of drug dealing.

Prosecutor Rosheen Iyer said police also found a notebook containing entries concerning money owed by other people for 'green' – slang for cannabis.

She said Da Costa Silva appeared to have been making a small, regular income by running his own small-scale operation and that no one else appeared to have been involved.

Simon Gladwell, defending, said Da Costa Silva had been selling drugs to fund his own cocaine and cannabis use, but also to support his family.

He said Da Costa Silva lived with his partner and her two children, but also had two other children from a previous relationship.

He said Da Costa Silva had been sacked from his job as an Ipswich Borough Council refuse collector as a result of the charges, but had since managed to secure work in the construction industry.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service before another hearing next month. 

Through a Portuguese interpreter, she told Da Costa Silva: "I want you to be clear that it's very possible you might go to prison that day, but I'm prepared to consider whether there might be alternatives to you immediately going to prison.

"I'm making no promises at all." 

Da Costa Silva was released on conditional bail – to reside and sleep at his address, to report weekly to his local police station and to surrender his passport and Portuguese identification – before being sentenced at the same court on Friday, September 24.

