News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman in her 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Sainsbury's

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:26 PM May 28, 2021   
a purse has been stolen out of a woman's car in Sainsbury's car park on Felixstowe Road.

A purse has been stolen out of a woman's car in Sainsbury's car park on Felixstowe Road. - Credit: Google Street View

A woman in her 70s had her purse stolen from her car while shopping in Sainsbury's in Ipswich. 

While putting her shopping in her blue Volvo car, on Felixstowe Road, the woman returned her trolley to the supermarket at approximately 10:40am on Wednesday, May 26.

During that time her purse was stolen by an unknown person from her wicker bag.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information relating to the incident, to contact police quoting 37/27835/21 via 101, their website or email. 

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
L- R: William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis who have all been jailed

Trio threatened to pour boiling water over victim in terrifying Ipswich...

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Hanover Court

Residents told to find new homes as sheltered housing complex due to close

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Hitchen has lost her hair to alopecia

'It's terrifying' — Ipswich woman loses hair from alopecia in just 6 weeks

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon