Woman in her 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Sainsbury's

Published: 3:26 PM May 28, 2021

A purse has been stolen out of a woman's car in Sainsbury's car park on Felixstowe Road. - Credit: Google Street View

A woman in her 70s had her purse stolen from her car while shopping in Sainsbury's in Ipswich.

While putting her shopping in her blue Volvo car, on Felixstowe Road, the woman returned her trolley to the supermarket at approximately 10:40am on Wednesday, May 26.

During that time her purse was stolen by an unknown person from her wicker bag.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information relating to the incident, to contact police quoting 37/27835/21 via 101, their website or email.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.