Ipswich man jailed for more than 5 years for running 'mouse' drug line

Published: 1:18 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM February 23, 2021

Sanchez Hamilton, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Police

An Ipswich man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, plead guilty to running the ‘mouse’ drugs line in Ipswich between January 30, 2020, and September 16, 2020, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday February 22.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail.

In February 2020, Hamilton failed to stop for police in rural Lincolnshire.

He drove at police officers, going more than 90mph in his Audi TT before leaving the car and running from police.

When police officers searched the car they found £5,000 in cash and a Nokia mobile phone. This phone was later linked to Hamilton and the supply of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

Hamilton originally claimed to police in Lincolnshire that the car had been stolen from his driveway in Ipswich, but this claim was proven false.

Then, in September 2020, police searched Hamilton's home address. They found a quantity of heroin as well as cash.

He was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

DC Chris Townrow, of the Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: "This is another great result that gets another drug dealer off the streets of Ipswich. Hamilton has paid the price for thinking he could evade the law and this considerable prison sentence reflects his criminal intentions on this occasion.

"This sends out a strong message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing and we will target those who decide to supply drugs on the streets of Suffolk.”