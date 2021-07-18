Published: 6:00 AM July 18, 2021

Charles Jessop (left) and Connor Murton were jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A murderer who brutally killed his ex-girlfriend, a county lines drug dealer, and a dangerous driver were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Jealous former trainee jockey stabbed and strangled ex-girlfriend

Jealous ex-boyfriend Charles Jessop, who killed Clare Nash at her Newmarket home in front of her three-year-old son, must serve at least 30 years of a life sentence for her murder.

Charles Jessop must serve at least 30 years of a life sentence - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Sentencing Jessop 30, on Friday, Judge Martyn Levett described him as a “violent, controlling, selfish bully” .

He said that when Clare Nash ended their relationship and made it clear it was over it had caused his jealousy to “overspill and take over”.

He said he had harassed and manipulated her before brutally stabbing and strangling her as his “quarry”.

Judge Levett said the case had a background of domestic violence which he described as a “real problem” with more than 100,000 people in the UK being at high risk of being murdered or seriously injured and seven women a month being murdered by a partner or former partner.

Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, had denied murdering Miss Nash, 33, at her home in Brickfields Avenue but was found guilty by a jury on June 9.

Dangerous driver led police on 15-minute high-speed chase

Connor Murton, 23, was driving a BMW on false number plates in Colchester on July 21, 2020, when a police motorcyclist signalled for him to stop.

Murton then led police on a 15-minute high-speed chase through Colchester's residential roads before turning onto the A12.

Connor Murton was jailed for eight months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

He reached speeds of 60-70mph in residential areas and 120mph on the A12, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Murton crashed the car but his DNA was found on the driver's side air bag.

Murton, of Mildmay Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, fraudulently using a registration mark and driving without insurance.

On Wednesday, Murton was jailed for a total of eight months and banned from driving for 28 months.

Drug dealer set up new line in Bury St Edmunds

Fabien Joe, 26, who set up a new business selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bury St Edmunds just days after being released from prison, was jailed on Wednesday.

Joe was released from prison on April 6, 2020, after serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Fabien Joe was jailed for drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

But within days of his release, Joe, of Anselm Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was sending messages to set up and organise the 'Josh' drug line, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Joe played a leading role in the Josh line - which organised the flow of crack cocaine and heroin into Bury St Edmunds between April 2020 and April 2021.

Sentencing Joe, Judge David Pugh said: "Within a matter of days of being released from custody, you set up and organised what became known as the Josh line.

"That clearly, in my judgement, demonstrates elements of a leading role."

Joe was sentenced to a total of four years and 11 months in prison.