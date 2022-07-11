Seven charged and £50,000 cash found after drug raids in Ipswich

A search warrant was carried out in Ipswich and one resident of Freehold Road in Ipswich has been charged - Credit: Google Maps

Seven people have been charged and £50,000 in cash was recovered after police carried out warrants in Ipswich.

The search warrants were carried out in Ipswich and London on Wednesday, July 6.

Nine arrests were made in connection with the warrants, with the suspects all taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Police recovered about £50,000 in cash, two Rolex watches worth a total of £25,000, various items of designer clothing, footwear and handbags which totalled £10,000 and a Toyota Prius valued in the region of £7,000.

About £10,000 worth of suspected cocaine and a suspected fake passport were also found.

Halit Ferizolli,32, of Woodrush Way in Romford, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property, and Azem Ferizolli, 21, also of Woodrush Way in Romford, was also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Genart Loca, 25, of Valence Circus, Dagenham, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Hayg-hackick Boduryan, 32, of Freehold Road in Ipswich, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Kastriot Rexha, 23, of Freehold Road in Ipswich, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply, while a 17-year-old boy has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

All seven individuals were remanded in custody.

Two other males, a 38-year-old and a 21-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.