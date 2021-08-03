Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich man has been charged with drugs offences after being stopped by police in Chantry.
The 29-year-old was stopped by officers from the Sentinel south team on patrol in Robin Drive on Thursday evening, July 29.
The man and a 32-year-old woman were both detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A quantity of suspected cocaine was reportedly found in the vehicle.
The woman was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply class A drugs and for being disqualified from driving and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
She was later released under investigation.
Shamir Kakeli, of no fixed address, was charged was possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked
- 2 New restaurant set to open at former Little Waitrose store this year
- 3 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
- 4 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
- 5 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
- 6 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
- 7 Celebrations as Starbucks opens its new Ipswich drive-thru
- 8 Woman dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 9 Man drove into ex-partner's parked car outside Gainsborough Labour and Social Club
- 10 Woman injured after being struck by van near Morrisons in Ipswich
Kakeli appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 31, and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.