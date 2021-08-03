Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing

Published: 1:11 PM August 3, 2021

An Ipswich man has been charged with drugs offences after being stopped by police in Chantry.

The 29-year-old was stopped by officers from the Sentinel south team on patrol in Robin Drive on Thursday evening, July 29.

The man and a 32-year-old woman were both detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was reportedly found in the vehicle.

The woman was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply class A drugs and for being disqualified from driving and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was later released under investigation.

Shamir Kakeli, of no fixed address, was charged was possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Kakeli appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 31, and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.