Jury in schoolgirl rape case retires to consider verdicts

Published: 5:30 AM September 21, 2021

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping an Ipswich schoolgirl more than a decade ago has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown court is Shane Moore, who denies two offences of a rape of a child under 13, rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2003 and 2007 when Moore was in his late teens or early twenties.

They came to light in 2018 when the complainant told a counsellor she had been sexually abused by Moore, who had been living with his parents in Braintree.

The girl, who was aged between seven and 11, was allegedly dragged by her hair or carried upstairs to a bedroom by Moore who then undressed her before forcing himself on her.

He had also allegedly forced her to pose for naked photographs.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the girl claimed she had been raped by Moore between 20 and 30 times.

Giving evidence Moore, who was arrested at his home in Nottingham, claimed he was “100% innocent” and accused the alleged victim of lying.

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Tuesday, September 21.