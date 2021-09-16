Accused tells court alleged rape victim is telling lies

Published: 4:19 PM September 16, 2021

A man accused of raping a schoolgirl has accused her of lying.

Asked by prosecution counsel Joanne Eley: “Are you saying she is making up lies?”, 36-year-old Shane Moore replied: “All her accounts are false.”

In his second day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court, Moore said he had a good relationship with members of the alleged victim’s family until her father found naked pictures of her on a computer and went to his former home in Braintree with a disc containing the alleged images.

Moore said that when he looked at the disc on his computer it was empty and he denied a suggestion from Miss Eley that he had “wiped” the contents.

Moore said he was “incredibly sickened” at being accused of taking the pictures and had decided to end all contact with the family.

He denied a suggestion by Miss Eley that it was the girl’s family who ended contact with him.

Moore accepted he had been convicted in 2011 of three offences of false accounting relating to the theft of money from an employer.

Moore said he had denied the offences at the time and still maintained his innocence.

Moore has denied two offences of rape of a child under 13, rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed when Moore was in his late teens or early twenties.

The girl, who was aged between seven and 11, was allegedly dragged by her hair or carried upstairs to a bedroom by Moore, who then undressed her before forcing himself on her.

Moore is also alleged to have forced her to pose for naked photographs.

The court heard the girl claimed she had been raped by Moore between 20 and 30 times.

Miss Eley claimed that, when the girl was aged nine or 10, her father had, to his "absolute horror”, found naked pictures of her on a computer.

At the time, he thought Moore had done nothing more than take naked pictures of his daughter and had been persuaded not to report the matter to the police, the court heard.

The alleged offences came to light in 2018, when the girl told a counsellor she had been sexually abused and Moore was arrested at his address in Nottingham.

The trial continues.