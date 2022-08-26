News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Drug delivery driver jailed for 32 months

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:00 AM August 26, 2022
Shkelzen Shametaj, 27, has been jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Shkelzen Shametaj, 27, has been jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A drug delivery driver who was arrested by police in Ipswich has been jailed for 32 months.

When officers stopped a car driven by 27-year-old Shkelzen Shametaj in Sproughton Road on June 25 this year he said there was a bag in the car the officers would want to see.

The officers found a bag containing 0.5g of cocaine, £795 cash and they also seized an iPhone which was unlocked and being used as a sat nav, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the phone was examined it was found to contain messages consistent with drug dealing using the postcode method whereby drug runners are paid a salary to deliver drugs to customers using postcodes, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

Shametaj was also found in possession of a fake driving licence. 

Shametaj, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a fake identity document and driving without insurance and a driving licence.

Natasha Nair for Shametaj said he had come to the UK from Albania in 2019 and had worked in a restaurant up until two months before he was arrested.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich drug dealer jailed for more than five years
  2. 2 Busy road connecting Ipswich and A12 closes after crash
  3. 3 Witness appeal launched after human remains discovered in Sudbury river
  1. 4 Garden suburb developer under investigation for alleged breaches
  2. 5 Woman accused of fraud of more than £30,000 to stand trial
  3. 6 'Buzzing' Kate, 39, passes English and maths GCSE after return to college
  4. 7 Ipswich students celebrate 'incredible' GCSE results
  5. 8 'Truly authentic and inclusive' café opens in Bramford
  6. 9 Live updates as Suffolk students find out their GCSE results
  7. 10 Suspected drug driver stopped for not wearing a seatbelt arrested

The court heard that although he was paid a salary he wasn’t receiving any money as he was paying for his own drugs and working off a debt.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has been closed near Ipswich following a crash involving a car and a lorry

Suffolk Live News

A14 closed after serious crash involving car and lorry

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A new Indian restaurant, The Selkirk Signature, is opening soon. Louise, the chef , outside the new

'Friendly' new restaurant ready to serve food with modern twist

Abygail Fossett

person
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at the Copdock Interchange on the southbound carriageway of the A12

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon