Drug delivery driver jailed for 32 months
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A drug delivery driver who was arrested by police in Ipswich has been jailed for 32 months.
When officers stopped a car driven by 27-year-old Shkelzen Shametaj in Sproughton Road on June 25 this year he said there was a bag in the car the officers would want to see.
The officers found a bag containing 0.5g of cocaine, £795 cash and they also seized an iPhone which was unlocked and being used as a sat nav, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When the phone was examined it was found to contain messages consistent with drug dealing using the postcode method whereby drug runners are paid a salary to deliver drugs to customers using postcodes, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.
Shametaj was also found in possession of a fake driving licence.
Shametaj, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a fake identity document and driving without insurance and a driving licence.
Natasha Nair for Shametaj said he had come to the UK from Albania in 2019 and had worked in a restaurant up until two months before he was arrested.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich drug dealer jailed for more than five years
- 2 Busy road connecting Ipswich and A12 closes after crash
- 3 Witness appeal launched after human remains discovered in Sudbury river
- 4 Garden suburb developer under investigation for alleged breaches
- 5 Woman accused of fraud of more than £30,000 to stand trial
- 6 'Buzzing' Kate, 39, passes English and maths GCSE after return to college
- 7 Ipswich students celebrate 'incredible' GCSE results
- 8 'Truly authentic and inclusive' café opens in Bramford
- 9 Live updates as Suffolk students find out their GCSE results
- 10 Suspected drug driver stopped for not wearing a seatbelt arrested
The court heard that although he was paid a salary he wasn’t receiving any money as he was paying for his own drugs and working off a debt.