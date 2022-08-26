Drug delivery driver jailed for 32 months

Shkelzen Shametaj, 27, has been jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A drug delivery driver who was arrested by police in Ipswich has been jailed for 32 months.

When officers stopped a car driven by 27-year-old Shkelzen Shametaj in Sproughton Road on June 25 this year he said there was a bag in the car the officers would want to see.

The officers found a bag containing 0.5g of cocaine, £795 cash and they also seized an iPhone which was unlocked and being used as a sat nav, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the phone was examined it was found to contain messages consistent with drug dealing using the postcode method whereby drug runners are paid a salary to deliver drugs to customers using postcodes, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

Shametaj was also found in possession of a fake driving licence.

Shametaj, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing a fake identity document and driving without insurance and a driving licence.

Natasha Nair for Shametaj said he had come to the UK from Albania in 2019 and had worked in a restaurant up until two months before he was arrested.

The court heard that although he was paid a salary he wasn’t receiving any money as he was paying for his own drugs and working off a debt.