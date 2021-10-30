Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children

A 60-year-old Suffolk man has admitted possessing more than 18,000 indecent images of children and will be sentenced at the crown court.

Andrew Richardson, of Old School House, Shotley Gate, near Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and a further offence of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

On December 29, 2019, in Sudbury, Richardson was caught with 3,829 images of the most serious kind - category A - on a portable hard drive.

While on August 25, 2020, also in Sudbury, Richardson was found to be in possession of 4,308 category B images and 10,496 images of category C.

Magistrates sent the case to the crown court and ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

Richardson was granted unconditional bail will appear at Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced on a date to be fixed.



