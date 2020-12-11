Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 9:18 PM December 11, 2020

Sin bar, in Ipswich, has been temporarily stripped of its premises licence. Police say they are pursuing a number of active investigations - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular bar's licence has been suspended over Christmas and beyond after police linked it to serious crime – and reports are now emerging of an alleged attack at the venue.

Sin, in Coachman's Court, Ipswich, recently had its premises licence – which allows it to serve alcohol and operate as a late-night establishment – suspended as an interim step.

But now a council panel has decided to strip the bar of these privileges for a further three months following a special hearing on Thursday night, sparked by Suffolk police's fears that the venue was "associated with serious crime".

Superintendent Kerry Cutler said she believed Sin bar in Ipswich was associated with "serious crime" - Credit: Rachel Edge

News of the decision comes as police confirm they arrested a man on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm, supplying controlled drugs and administering a noxious substance.

It followed an incident reported at the bar on September 20 of this year.

The arrested man was quizzed by officers at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and he is now on bail until February 2, 2021.

Sin Bar in Ipswich has announced it is to "permanently" close Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

During Thursday's meeting, it was decided that Sin's licence will be suspended for three months.

Members of Ipswich Borough Council's licensing and regulatory sub-committee also decided to add a condition to the venue's licence.

This will prevent a specific individual from entering the bar when licensable activities (i.e. selling alcohol, playing live music etc) are taking place - and for a period of two hours before and after.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, Ipswich’s most senior police officer, signed a document ahead of Thursday’s meeting confirming her belief that Sin was associated with serious criminal activity.

Police said on Wednesday that they were pursuing a number of active investigations but declined to provide further details at this stage.

Bosses remained tight-lipped about the bar’s future after appearing to announce its permanent closure ahead of the second national lockdown in November.

In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, they wrote: “Some things in this world must come to an end, but alas; our friendships and good times, like flowers, will always grow.”

But the bar appeared to tease a new aesthetic for the venue with pictures of flowers, and the page left comments on the closure post stating “maybe it’s not goodbye... but hello”.

The venue’s owner has been approached for further comment.