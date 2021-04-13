News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

CCTV of Ipswich burglary released after jewellery stolen from elderly woman

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:45 PM April 13, 2021   
Suffolk police want to speak with two people in connection with an Ipswich burglary. 

Suffolk police want to speak with two people in connection with an Ipswich burglary. - Credit: Suffolk police

Fresh CCTV footage has been released of two people police are keen to speak to in connection with an Ipswich burglary.

The incident took place at a home in Sinclair Drive on December 12 2020, at some point between 5.50pm and just after 6pm.

The victim was an elderly woman who was in the living room at the time. 

The two suspects entered the property via a bedroom window

The incident took place in Sinclair Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

The offenders broke in via a window in the spare bedroom.

They made an untidy search of the home and jewellery was stolen in the process. 

The first person in the image is a white man who was wearing a grey baseball cap with navy peak with 'NY' on it.

He was also wearing a black balaclava, covering the nose and mouth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases
  2. 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
  3. 3 Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale
  1. 4 New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure
  2. 5 Fresh homes plan approved for Ipswich Waterfront
  3. 6 Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio
  4. 7 Butchers warn a leg of lamb could rocket to £50
  5. 8 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  6. 9 Four schools set to expand due to new housing developments
  7. 10 Ipswich Coes store to open longer as shoppers return after lockdown

He was also wearing a black hooded top with what appears to be a small yellow/orange logo on the left breast and three lines of white writing down the left sleeve to the elbow.

He wore gloves, black trousers and brown shoes. He also had an Irish accent. 

The two suspects entered the property via a bedroom window

The incident took place in Sinclair Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

The second person is a white man wearing a black baseball cap with a motif on the front, a black balaclava covering the nose and mouth, and a black tracksuit and shoes with a distinctive white sole.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the individuals to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/72305/20.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at Griffin Court

Police cordon in place after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Suffolk Live

Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon