Published: 4:45 PM April 13, 2021

Fresh CCTV footage has been released of two people police are keen to speak to in connection with an Ipswich burglary.

The incident took place at a home in Sinclair Drive on December 12 2020, at some point between 5.50pm and just after 6pm.

The victim was an elderly woman who was in the living room at the time.

The offenders broke in via a window in the spare bedroom.

They made an untidy search of the home and jewellery was stolen in the process.

The first person in the image is a white man who was wearing a grey baseball cap with navy peak with 'NY' on it.

He was also wearing a black balaclava, covering the nose and mouth.

He was also wearing a black hooded top with what appears to be a small yellow/orange logo on the left breast and three lines of white writing down the left sleeve to the elbow.

He wore gloves, black trousers and brown shoes. He also had an Irish accent.

The second person is a white man wearing a black baseball cap with a motif on the front, a black balaclava covering the nose and mouth, and a black tracksuit and shoes with a distinctive white sole.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the individuals to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/72305/20.