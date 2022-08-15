Six arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich

Breaking

Six people have been arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Six people have been arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich.

Officers were first called to an incident near the Civic Drive underpass at about 1.35pm today (August 15).

Police are still investigating to ascertain exactly what happened but two males were seen running from the area towards Portman Road, with one believed to be carrying a knife.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has confirmed that two men have subsequently been arrested.

Police have been granted additional powers to stop and search in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The second incident took place just before 3.40pm in Victoria Street.

Police were called to reports of a fight between a group of people, with people seen to run from the area.

A machete was located by police following the incident.

Four people have subsequently been arrested.

Police are continuing to make enquiries and additional visible patrols will be carried out in the area in a bid to offer reassurance to the local community.

A section 60 order, which grants police additional powers to stop and search, has been put in place in Ipswich following the two incidents.

Superintendent Andy Martin said: “At this time we are not seeking any other offenders in relation to these incidents.

“However, as a preventative measure to support proactive policing within the town, a Section 60 has been authorised, which is in place for a 24-hour period, until 1.52pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16) and covers the majority of Ipswich.

“As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief that weapons are being carried, within the area.”