Ipswich betting shop staff threatened by man who stole cash

Published: 4:51 PM July 19, 2021

Staff at a betting shop in Ipswich have been threatened by a man who also stole cash.

Suffolk police said the robbery happened between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15 at Betfred in Carr Street.

A man entered the shop and while he was inside he came behind the counter, threatened staff and stole cash.

If you were in Carr Street near or in the shop between 4.45pm and 5.15pm and saw someone acting suspiciously, Suffolk police officers would like to hear from you.

The suspect is described as black, approximately 6ft tall and was wearing a grey Le Coq Sportif hooded top.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 38441/21.

You can get in touch here suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, email Tristram.Singh@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.