Boys frightened they would be run over as car mounted pavement

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:39 PM June 21, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stephen Mills has been warned he could receive an immediate prison sentence when he returns to Ipswich Crown Court on July 11 - Credit: Archant

Two boys feared they were going to be run over when an Ipswich man drove his Audi A4 on a pavement on a road in the town, a court has heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 21) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 36-year-old Stephen Mills, of Queensway, Ipswich 

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Landseer Road, Ipswich, on April 27, assault by beating, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until July 11 for a pre-sentence report and warned Mills that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.

“Driving a motor car on the pavement deliberately is taken very seriously,” said the judge.

He imposed an interim driving ban on Mills and allowed his conditional bail to continue.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said Mills had caused two boys to be scared they would be run over when he drove his partner’s Audi A4 on the pavement in Landseer Road.

