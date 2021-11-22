Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich

The teenage boy was assaulted in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. - Credit: Google

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an assault on a teenage boy in Ipswich this weekend.

The boy was left with injuries to his leg after another male assaulted him before leaving the scene in a waiting car, thought to contain two other people.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The assault happened on Saturday, November 20, between 2pm and 2.10pm in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich.

On the afternoon of Monday, November 22, a woman from Stowmarket was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

She has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where she currently remains for questioning.

Police believe the victim and his assailant were known to each other and believe there is no further threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident and ask anyone with information to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference number 65671/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

