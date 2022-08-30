News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cat killed after being attacked by dog

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:20 AM August 30, 2022
A cat was killed after being attacked by a dog near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cat has been killed after it was attacked by a dog in Martlesham, as an appeal is launched by Suffolk police.

The incident took place in Carlford Close on Tuesday, August 23, between 9pm and 9.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man walking two dogs on leads failed to stop one of them attacking the cat in its garden and then walked on, apparently unable to get the dog to drop the cat, which was later found dead on Broomfield."

The dog's owner has been described as a white man of slim build, wearing a black cap and top and walking two dark greyhound/lurcher-type dogs. 

The man entered Carlford Close via a footpath from Saddlers Place and left via another path to cross Eagle Way onto Broomfield. 

The dead cat was found on Broomfield on the opposite side to, and just past the entrance of, Broomfield Mews.

Police would like the owner of the dogs to come forward or for any members of the public who have information, images or footage to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/54778/22.

