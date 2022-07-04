Jailed in June: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month

A pair of drug-dealing brothers, a woman who had sex with a schoolboy and a man who punched his former partner in the face were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk last month.

Sarah-Louise Netherwood

Sarah-Louise Netherwood had sex with an Ipswich schoolboy - Credit: Suffolk police

Sarah-Louise Netherwood had sex with a 12-year-old Ipswich schoolboy and bought his silence with cigarettes and clothes, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Netherwood, of Brooks Road, Cambridge, admitted four offences of inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the 28-year-old had sex with the boy regularly over a period of up to two weeks.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said offences came to light when the boy told a family friend that he had had sex with Netherwood and that she had made him do it.

She was jailed for five years and seven months.

Rhys Shekleton and Glyn Shekleton

Rhys Shekleton (left) and his Glyn Shekleton (right) were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Brother Rhys Shekleton and Glyn Shekleton were involved in dealing cocaine and other drugs in Suffolk.

Sentencing 30-year-old Rhys Shekleton and his 24-year-old brother Glyn Shekleton at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh said that because they had been street dealing drugs for more than four years he had to pass immediate prison sentences on them.

The pair admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine between December 2016 and January 2021 and possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on January 29 last year.

Glyn Shekleton, of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Rhys Shekleton, also of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, was jailed for 42 months and his brother was jailed for 38 months.

Herman Crouch

Herman Crouch has been jailed for two years after attacking a woman in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Herman Crouch punched his former partner in the face and tried to strangle her after she caught him having sex with another woman in a disabled toilet.

Crouch, of no fixed address, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim on March 22 this year.

The victim of the attack had obtained a key to the disabled toilet at Bury St Edmunds bus station from staff and when she opened the door she saw Crouch, 59, having sex with a woman, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After finding Crouch in the toilet, the victim was pushed away by the woman who was in the toilet with him and there was then an altercation between all three of them.

Crouch was jailed for two years.

David Folkes

David Folkes was found with wraps of cocaine in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

David Folkes was found with 40 wraps of cocaine and more than £2,000 cash after he was arrested by police near a drug dealing 'hotspot' in Ipswich.

The 29-year-old, of Beatty Road, Ipswich, admitted two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis in Ipswich on October 21, 2020 and possessing four wraps of cocaine in Norwich on March 15, 2020.

He was driving a Mercedes in London Road when he was stopped by two police officers in an unmarked car in October 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Folkes was found in possession of 40 wraps of cocaine with a street value of £1,500 to £2,000 and more than £2,000 cash.

He was jailed for 30 months.

Alexandru Bunu

Alexandru Bunu was paid to deliver drugs in Stowmarket, Ipswich and Colchester - Credit: Suffolk police

Alexandru Bunu was paid to deliver drugs to Stowmarket, Ipswich and Colchester.

Bunu, of no fixed address, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a false Romanian driving licence.

Sentencing the 25-year-old at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said the case highlighted the growing problem of public areas such as supermarket and fast food restaurant car parks, where there were likely to be children, being used by dealers to restock supplies.

He said Bunu had been part of a well-oiled syndicate involving organised crime gangs.

Bunu was arrested in Stowmarket at about 4pm on April 28 on his way to deliver cocaine and was found in possession of 23 wraps with a street value of £900, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 40 months.