£57k for projects to cut crime, support youngsters and assist police

Published: 2:26 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 2:29 PM December 21, 2020

Four organisations are set to benefit from a share of £57,000 to help reduce crime, improve the lives of young people and assist the emergency services in Suffolk.

Grants worth up to £20,000 have been awarded by Suffolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC).

Announcing the four successful recipients of the latest wave of his PCC fund grants, Tim Passmore praised the work of Ormiston Families, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, The Mix and the YMCA.

The £57,000 will fund various projects which contribute to reducing crime and disorder, or help victims or witnesses .

Mr Passmore said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to support these four organisations in their valuable work.

"We rely very heavily on the support of voluntary and community organisations and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm.

“I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these, we would be a much poorer society.”

Ormiston Families, in Ipswich, has received £15,325 to support children with a parent or carer in prison.

Funding will be ringfenced for Suffolk and will support 35 children to improve their emotional wellbeing and resilience through the Breaking Barriers service.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue service (SuLSAR) has been awarded £5,439 towards its core running costs.

SuLSAR is a voluntary organisation which assists the emergency services find missing children and vulnerable adults.

The Mix, in Stowmarket, has been awarded £16,253 to help fund the detached youth work project ‘Open Out’ and extend support to young people in Needham Market.

The project will support the provision of youth workers to engage with 1,000 young people in the area on issues such as drug and alcohol use, sexual health and mental health concerns, and help them access further support and guidance.

The YMCA, in Ipswich, has received £20,000 to support work with disadvantaged young people at risk of offending or criminal exploitation.

The funding will support ‘Youth Ipswich’ - a project aimed at 13 to 18-year-olds living in Ipswich, to help them realise their full potential and raise aspirations.

The grant panel, which considers applications, includes a representative of the PCC’s executive team, Suffolk Community Foundation, and chairs of the local Community Safety Partnerships.