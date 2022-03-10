Suffolk PCC 'surprised' at sentence reduction for Kesgrave shooter

Tim Passmore said he was 'surprised' by the decision from the Court of Appeal - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has questioned whether reducing the sentence of a Kesgrave teenager who shot his friend in the face "sends the appropriate deterrent message".

Tim Passmore admitted he was "surprised" at the Court of Appeal decision to reduce the sentence of Jacob Talbot-Lummis by six years for attempted murder.

Talbot-Lummis was aged 15 when he drove his father's car to Friends Walk, Kesgrave, on September 7, 2020.

Armed with his grandfather's shotgun, he waited around an hour before shooting the victim, who was also aged 15 at the time, in the face from less than 5ft away.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Talbot-Lummis to 24 years in custody with an extended five-year licence period at Ipswich Crown Court in November last year.

However, on Tuesday, three senior judges at the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence for attempted murder to one of 18 years in custody with an extended five years on licence.

At the hearing in London, Talbot-Lummis' barrister, Diana Ellis QC, argued that the sentencing judge had failed to properly consider the amount of mitigation the teenager had, including his youth, “dysfunctional” upbringing and the bullying he said he faced from his victim.

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Julian Knowles and Mr Justice Cotter, said the trial judge was "in the best position to assess the evidence", but continued: "What, with respect, he did not address however was the full effect of the bullying, whatever its level, may have been on the appellant."

During the original sentencing hearing, Judge Levett said he did not accept “there was bullying of the scale or the degree suggested”.

Reacting to the decision, Mr Passmore said: “I have no idea what additional evidence – if any, emerged at the appeal hearing to justify this decision but I must say I am surprised, particularly as the appeal judges stated the trial judge was in the best position to assess the evidence.

“This was a callous and brutal crime, made even more shocking by the age, and violent intent, of the perpetrator and I question whether this sentence reduction sends the appropriate deterrent message to other offenders.

"I can only hope that the punishment is enough to make Jacob Talbot-Lummis truly appreciate the gravity of his actions.

“Lastly, the focus quite rightly must be on the victims of crime which I believe in this case the original tariff clearly delivered.“