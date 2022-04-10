News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenage drug dealer had £3,000 hidden in safe, court told

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2022
Xhevahir Axhami, 29, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

Riley Clarke will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court once probation reports are ready - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich cannabis dealer had more than £3,000 cash hidden in a safe, a court has heard.

Eighteen-year-old Riley Clarke also had a “plethora” of bulk advertising text messages on his mobile phone offering to supply cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Clarke, of Downing Close, Ipswich, has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, said that in addition to £3,520 cash found in a safe, police also discovered 71g of cannabis in Clarke’s possession.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Clarke.

Ipswich Crown Court
