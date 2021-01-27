News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Teenager denies stabbing man in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Published: 4:56 PM January 27, 2021   
A teenager has denied stabbing a man in Ipswich and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance. 

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Wednesday to face charges relating to an alleged stabbing in Downside Close. 

He pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in a public place. 

The teenager will now appear back at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Wednesday, February 3 for a further hearing. 

Magistrates remanded the teenager in custody ahead of his next court appearance. 

Police were called at just before 4.50pm on Monday to reports that a man had been stabbed in Downside Close.

The man, aged 18, was subsequently taken by car to hospital where he is receiving treatment to his injuries. His condition is described as stable.

