Breaking
Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich
- Credit: Jason Noble
A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was attacked with a knife, with the suspect fleeing on a pedal bike.
The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday afternoon, in the Barrack Lane area, off Norwich Road.
Suffolk police were called following reports of a young man being attacked with a "large knife". They located the victim, 16, in St Matthew's Street. He had sustained a serious cut to his shoulder.
The suspect was seen fleeing towards the town centre on a bicycle.
Additional visible police patrols will be carried out in Ipswich in a bid to offer reassurance to the community.
In addition, a Section 60 order has been authorised, giving police powers to stop and search where there is a risk of violence, or where they believe weapons are being carried.
These powers apply in the area encompassing Anglesea Road and Fonnereau Road to the north, across to Grimwade Street to the east, along Key Street to Commercial Road and West End Road to the south, and Yarmouth Road and Chevallier Street to the west.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich mum and daughter win £30,000 on Ant and Dec show
- 2 Casualty taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash
- 3 Signs go up for new Starbucks in Ipswich town centre after plans approved
- 4 Delight at new village hall near Ipswich after 30 years waiting
- 5 Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
- 6 Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12
- 7 Shocking figures ought to make Boris and Priti ashamed
- 8 'Very hard to stop empty homes' - Ipswich vacant properties increase
- 9 Company offers to build new seaside golf attraction
- 10 Cat injured after being shot with BB gun
They will be in place until 3.30pm on Tuesday.
Suffolk police are keen to point out that while there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties directly involved or associated with the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously, or knows who the offender is should contact Suffolk police and ask for the south CID quoting reference 6422/22.