Teenager seriously hurt after knife attack in Ipswich

Barack Corner, in between Barrack Road, where the incident is thought to have happened, and St Mathwes Street, where the victim was found - Credit: Jason Noble

A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was attacked with a knife, with the suspect fleeing on a pedal bike.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday afternoon, in the Barrack Lane area, off Norwich Road.

Suffolk police were called following reports of a young man being attacked with a "large knife". They located the victim, 16, in St Matthew's Street. He had sustained a serious cut to his shoulder.

The suspect was seen fleeing towards the town centre on a bicycle.

Additional visible police patrols will be carried out in Ipswich in a bid to offer reassurance to the community.

In addition, a Section 60 order has been authorised, giving police powers to stop and search where there is a risk of violence, or where they believe weapons are being carried.

These powers apply in the area encompassing Anglesea Road and Fonnereau Road to the north, across to Grimwade Street to the east, along Key Street to Commercial Road and West End Road to the south, and Yarmouth Road and Chevallier Street to the west.

They will be in place until 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Suffolk police are keen to point out that while there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties directly involved or associated with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously, or knows who the offender is should contact Suffolk police and ask for the south CID quoting reference 6422/22.