'Kick in the teeth' as vandals tear down Ipswich street decorations

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:00 PM August 6, 2021   
Decorations in The Walk, Ipswich

The decorations were meant to brighten up The Walk and attract customers returning to town centres after the coronavirus crisis - Credit: Contributed

Traders have been given a "kick in the teeth" by vandals who tore down street decorations designed to breathe new life into an Ipswich shopping precinct after the coronavirus crisis.

Businesses in The Walk, off Ipswich's Cornhill, clubbed together to buy and make the new bunting and decorations by hand.

"We wanted to get more people down The Walk, as we've got quite a few empty shops here," said a representative of the traders.

Decorations in The Walk, Ipswich

Shoppers had remarked on the 'pretty' decorations in The Walk, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

"It looked very pretty and we put a lot of work into it. Everyone was remarking on how pretty it looked."

But since then, about 30m of bunting has been torn down from The Walk.

You may also want to watch:

"It's very annoying," said the representative.

"It's such a shame. People felt that there was really something going on down here and they felt a bit of confidence coming into the town.

"This feels like a kick in the teeth."

Police said they had received a report of bunting being removed at some point between 4pm on July 26 and 8.15am on July 27.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting crime number 37/41008/21.

