Dumper truck stolen from Ipswich construction site

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:29 PM July 14, 2021   
A one ton Thwaites dumper truck has been stolen from a Copdock construction site

A one ton dumper truck has been stolen from a construction site in Ipswich.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft that took place at some point during the early hours of Monday, July 12 at a construction site at Popular Lane in Copdock. 

The vehicle is a Thwaites one ton dumper truck (HD1000). During the theft damage was also caused to a metal container unit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle or saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area early on Monday morning should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime number 37/37661/21.

