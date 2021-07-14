News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Dumper truck stolen from Ipswich construction site

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:50 PM July 14, 2021   
A Thwaites HD1000 dumper truck has been stolen from a construction site in Poplar Lane

A one ton dumper truck has been stolen from a construction site in Ipswich.

The Thwaites HD1000 truck was stolen from a site in Poplar Lane, near the Holiday Inn hotel off London Road, during the early hours of Monday, July 12.

A metal container unit on the site was also damaged during the theft.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, or who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area early on Monday morning, are asked to contact police.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/37661/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.


