Gang jailed for 'horrific' torture attack on man in Ipswich home

From left to right: Top row: Connor Smith, Mark Robinson and Lukas Kupcikovas. Bottom row: Levi Williams and Brook Smith - Credit: Suffolk police/Archant

A gang of five who tortured an Ipswich man by pouring boiling water mixed with sugar over his naked body and electrocuting him have been handed jail sentences totalling 50 years.

The victim, who is now 49 years old, was beaten and tied to a chair during the "horrific" attack at a property in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, in October 2019.

He managed to escape the following morning when he ran out of the back door of the property and raised the alarm.

Police said the victim is still recovering from his injuries.

The court previously heard that the attackers mistakenly believed the man had concealed a package containing drugs belonging to them in his anus and during his ordeal he was made to sit on a chair, which had the seat removed, while attempts were made to get him to pass the drugs.

Two of the group of five who carried out the attack were from Ipswich.

Brook Smith, 20, of no fixed address, Levi Gordon-Williams, 21, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Connor Smith, 23, of no fixed address, Lukas Kupcikovas, 22, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London, and 19-year-old Mark Robinson from Great Whip Street in Ipswich, appeared before Basildon Crown Court today for sentencing.

All five pleaded guilty to the charges of grievous bodily harm between October 5 and October 9, 2019, at an earlier hearing, while Gordon-Williams also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs as did Connor Smith.

The group of men turned up on the doorstep of the victim in Bramford Lane on October 6, 2019, to demand to know where some missing drugs were, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

The gang attacked him in his bedroom and then dragged him into the living room where they proceeded to assault him further and tied him to a chair.

They poured boiling water and sugar over his upper body and electrocuted him with cut wires.

He was also threatened that he would be 'chopped up' by a man holding a Rambo style knife and had hot oil in a frying pan thrown at him.

The court also heard how the victim had his back slashed.

The gang then placed him in the shower to wash him in an attempt to remove any forensic evidence and also shaved all his hair off before returning him to the bedroom.

The group waited downstairs and would check on him every couple of hours and again assault him further.

Around 8.30am on October 7, the victim took an opportunity to run out the back door and raise the alarm and police were notified.

The jail sentences, which totalled 50 years and one month, were as follows: Brook Smith received 10 years, five months for Section 18 grievous bodily harm, Levi Gordon-Williams was given nine years and four months for Section 18 grievous bodily harm and an additional six months for possession with intent to supply drugs, Connor Smith was given 10 years and five months for Section 18 grievous bodily harm and an additional two years for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, Lukas Kupcikovas was given 10 years and five months for Section 18 grievous bodily harm while Mark Robinson received seven years for Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

DCI Holly Evans said the experience was "horrific" for the victim - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

DCI Holly Evans, from Suffolk police, said: “This was clearly a horrific experience for the victim to experience and although he was kept for only a few hours the pain, terror and fear he must have felt is unimaginable.

"The victim is still recovering from his injuries but I am sure the mental scars will remain for a very long time.”