Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Women accused of unnecessary suffering of guinea pig

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2022
Updated: 10:30 AM May 3, 2022
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

Chantelle Slinn and Sophie Egan pleaded not guilty. - Credit: Archant

The trial of two Ipswich women accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a guinea pig which was thrown out of a window will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday ( April 29) was Chantelle Slinn, 27, of George Street, Ipswich and Sophie Egan, 25,  of Shenstone Drive, Ipswich.

They pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a guinea pig before September 1 last year at a property in George Street, Ipswich, by failing to provide adequate care and supervision resulting in it being thrown out of a window.

Slinn also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a guinea pig by failing to provide necessary veterinary care for it after it was thrown out of the window.

She also denied two offences of permitting unnecessary suffering to the pet by being the person responsible for a guinea pig which was thrown out of a window by another failed to take steps to prevent it happening and hadn’t provided adequate care and supervision.

The women’s trial will take place in May next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
