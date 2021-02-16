Two women charged with criminal damage over politically-inspired graffiti
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Two women have been charged following a pink graffiti attack on the main office of Ipswich Borough Council
Police were called at 7.55am yesterday, Monday February 15, following reports that two women were in the process of spraying graffiti on council buildings in Ipswich.
Two women were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Tina Smith, 40, of The Street, Woodbridge, and Susan Hadley, 65, of Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, were both later charged with criminal damage.
The women were released on bail and are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 26.
In the incident, a message in bright pink paint reading "tough love" and "12 demands ultimatum" was sprayed on the front door and windows - understood to be references to the climate emergency debate.
