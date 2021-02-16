News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two women charged with criminal damage over politically-inspired graffiti

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:48 PM February 16, 2021   
Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House has been targeted by vandals

Two women have been charged following a pink graffiti attack on the main office of Ipswich Borough Council

Police were called at 7.55am yesterday, Monday February 15, following reports that two women were in the process of spraying graffiti on council buildings in Ipswich.

Graffiti team staff from Ipswich Borough Council removing the message

Two women were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Tina Smith, 40, of The Street, Woodbridge, and Susan Hadley, 65, of Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, were both later charged with criminal damage.

The women were released on bail and are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 26.

In the incident, a message in bright pink paint reading "tough love" and "12 demands ultimatum" was sprayed on the front door and windows - understood to be references to the climate emergency debate. 


