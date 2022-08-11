News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Laptop, phone and wallet stolen from car in village near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:18 PM August 11, 2022
Valuables were stolen from a vehicle in Valley View Drive in Great Blakenham

Valuables were stolen from a vehicle in Valley View Drive in Great Blakenham - Credit: Google Maps

A laptop, mobile phone and a wallet were stolen from a car in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened in Valley View Drive in Great Blakenham between 7pm on Tuesday, August 9 and 9am the following morning.

According to Suffolk police, a pair of sunglasses were also taken from the vehicle.

Following the theft, police are reminding residents to remove belongings from their vehicles and ensure they are locked.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/51246/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Great Blakenham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire near Rushmere Heath

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has engulfed an area of land at Rushmere Heath

Updated

Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Specsavers in Ipswich

Strong interest expected as 'prime' town centre shop unit hits market...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon