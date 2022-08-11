Laptop, phone and wallet stolen from car in village near Ipswich

Valuables were stolen from a vehicle in Valley View Drive in Great Blakenham - Credit: Google Maps

A laptop, mobile phone and a wallet were stolen from a car in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened in Valley View Drive in Great Blakenham between 7pm on Tuesday, August 9 and 9am the following morning.

According to Suffolk police, a pair of sunglasses were also taken from the vehicle.

Following the theft, police are reminding residents to remove belongings from their vehicles and ensure they are locked.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/51246/22.