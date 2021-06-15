Published: 5:41 PM June 15, 2021

The graffiti team at work removing the spray paint from the skatepark at Whitehouse Park in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin/Archant

Parents and youngsters using an Ipswich skatepark and play area were shocked by obscene graffiti which appeared following the weekend.

Vandals sprayed graffiti including expletives and rude drawings at Whitehouse Park and in the Meredith Road area , including on walls and bus stops.

Some of the graffiti sprayed at Whitehouse Park in Ipswich. - Credit: Kayleigh Garwood

Today Ipswich Borough Council's graffiti team was at the park cleaning up the mess.

We are investigating a series of criminal damage offences in the Meredith Road and Whitehouse Park area of #ipswich . Spray paint has been used to graffiti on walls and bus stops and we ask anyone with information to contact us quoting reference number 37/31481/21. #710 #1166 pic.twitter.com/qryuWEtX4E — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) June 15, 2021

Mum Kayleigh Garwood said: "I have three children, aged 14, 11 and eight, who all enjoy using the skatepark. It was saddening to see the swear words littered all over the place.

"It has shown a complete lack of respect for a relatively new addition to the park, that has been a welcome place for the children of Whitton and Whitehouse to enjoy. It's just a shame a few choose to disrespect and vandalise it like they have."

Mrs Garwood added the tyre swing at the park had also been damaged.

Some of the graffiti at the skatepark at Whitehouse Park in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin/Archant

County and borough councillor Sam Murray, who contacted the borough's graffiti team about the criminal damage, said: "I think it's absolutely disgraceful. It's the worst I have seen, and it was done in the little children's play park as well.

"I saw a mum and child come to the park, and when they saw all the graffiti they went away again. It was all over Meredith Road and on the side of Aldi too."

Ms Murray added: "If the culprit has the time and energy to do something like this, they could channel that energy into doing something positive, like volunteering."

Phil Smart, whose Ipswich Borough Council portfolio includes parks, said: “We have a lot to do to make our parks the best they can be for our many summer visitors.

Ipswich Borough Council's graffiti team at Whitehouse Park, removing the spray paint - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin/Archant

"Graffiti does no-one any good and distracts us from what we need to do – so don’t do it. I would also like to assure park-users that we always work hard to get our parks back to normal.”

Police have appealed via social media for anyone with information about the criminal damage to contact them. A post on the Ipswich Police Twitter feed said: "We are investigating a series of criminal damage offences in the Meredith Road and Whitehouse Park area of Ipswich.

"Spray paint has been used to graffiti on walls and bus stops and we ask anyone with information to contact us."

The reference number to quote when contacting police is 37/31481/21.



