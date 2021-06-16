Man appears in court to face charges after Ipswich 'brawl'

Published: 4:00 PM June 16, 2021

Vasile Stefan appeared in court charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article following a large disturbance in Ipswich.

Vasile Stefan, 55, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Stefan, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, who appeared via prison video link and was aided by a Romanian interpreter, did not enter any pleas at the hearing.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the hearing until June 30 to allow Stefan to seek legal representation.

Stefan was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing.