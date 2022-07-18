Vicky Hall murder suspect remains 'under investigation' year after arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of the 1999 murder of Vicky Hall in July last year - Credit: Archant

A man suspected of murdering Suffolk teenager Vicky Hall in 1999 remains under investigation nearly a year since his arrest, police have said.

On July 29, 2021, it was reported that Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright was the man arrested on suspicion of murdering the Trimley St Mary 17-year-old more than two decades ago.

Suffolk police refused to confirm or deny that Ipswich serial killer Wright was the man arrested, but said the suspect had not been previously arrested as part of the inquiry.

Steve Wright was found guilty of murdering five Ipswich sex workers during a killing spree in the town in December 2006 - Credit: Suffolk Police

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

This week, a spokesman for the force confirmed to this newspaper that the suspect currently remains under investigation.

Unlike bail, there are no time limits for charges to be brought once a suspect has been released under investigation.

Wright, who murdered Ipswich women Tania Nicol, Gemma Adams, Anneli Alderton, Annette Nicholls, and Paula Clennell in the final few months of 2006, is serving a whole-life tariff at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

The notorious killer, who was born in north Norfolk, was living in a block of flats in Runnacles Way, Felixstowe, at the time of the murder and there has long been speculation that he could have been the man responsible.

Vicky Hall went missing in the early hours of September 19, 1999 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY - Credit: Courtesy of family

The disappearance of Miss Hall, around 2.30am on Sunday, September 19, 1999, saw of one the biggest manhunts ever seen in Suffolk.

Miss Hall and her best friend, Gemma Algar, were walking home to Trimley St Mary after visiting the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

Miss Hall vanished minutes after saying goodnight to Miss Algar about 200 yards from her home.

The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe, formerly known as the Band Box. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Several residents on the estate where Miss Hall lived heard "horrifying screams" as well as the sound of a "sporty car" roaring away.

Miss Hall's naked body was found five days later in a water-filled ditch 25 miles away at Creeting St Peter.

In 2001, a Felixstowe businessman stood trial charged with Miss Hall's murder but was unanimously cleared by a jury within 90 minutes.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar in September PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police reopened the case - known as Operation Avon - in 2019 and revealed "fresh information had been received that was not previously known".

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Miss Hall's murder to contact the major investigation team, via either the online portal or by calling the incident room direct on 01473 782059 and quoting Operation Avon.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or via the charity's website.