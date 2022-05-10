Wallets stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Ipswich

Wallets have been stolen from cars in Woodville Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Wallets have been stolen during a spate of thefts from vehicles in east Ipswich this week.

The first incident happened between 10pm on Monday and 5.55am on Tuesday in Woodville Road, Suffolk police said.

An unknown person smashed the driver's window of a Vauxhall and stole a wallet.

Further along Woodville Road, another vehicle was broken into and a wallet and paperwork were removed between 8pm on Monday and 8.50am on Tuesday.

A third incident happened in Rosehill Road at about 2.25am on Tuesday when a homeowner was awoken after hearing a smashing sound.

A side window of their vehicle was damaged, though no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove belongings after the thefts.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28125/22 for the first incident, 37/28128/22 for the second, and 37/28154/22 for the third.

