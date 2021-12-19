Warning after 'Virgin Media' bogus callers target Felixstowe home

Warnings have been issued over bogus callers after two men claiming to work for Virgin Media targeted a home in Felixstowe.

The pair knocked on the door of a property in Felixstowe on November 29, and claimed they were from the well-known media company, Suffolk Trading Standards said.

The men claimed there was a fault they needed to check, and the person was at risk of being cut off. The home owner did not let them in, and sent them away.

The previous day, the owners had received a card through the door with the Virgin Media logo on but the phone number had been scrubbed out and a mobile number was written instead.

The owner contacted Virgin Media directly and was advised that nobody from the company was in the area, and that they would not need to come into the premises to repair a fault.

Suffolk Trading Standards issued this information and advice following the incident:

Ensure your back door is locked if you are answering the front door to someone you don’t know

Watch out for anyone who says they’re in a hurry or it’s an emergency. Don’t let them pressure you. If in doubt, call a neighbour or friend or the police

If you think a bogus caller has been to your home, call the police immediately on 999

Never let someone into your house because you don't want to seem rude or unsympathetic

Consider fitting a door chain and spy-hole to your front door; outside lighting can also help you identify callers. Never let anyone into your home unless you are satisfied about who they are

Public service employees are required to show identity cards when they come to your home. Examine the card carefully as fake cards have been used. The card should have a photograph and the name of the organisation. If you are at all worried, ring the organisation to check the caller is genuine. Use the telephone number given in the phone book or on your utility bill, rather than the one printed on the identity card

Anyone with any information on the incident, or who has been approached by these bogus doorstep callers is urged to contact Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.







