Man restrained outside Sports Direct after claims of town centre assault
Published: 11:59 AM June 26, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM June 26, 2021
Police restrained a man outside Sports Direct in Carr Street, Ipswich after claims he assaulted a victim.
Suffolk police were called to the town centre this morning.
Officers said they were looking for a man who allegedly assaulted someone and pushed shops signs over.
An eyewitness said a man was restrained outside Sports Direct and shoppers were ushered away from the scene.