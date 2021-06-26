News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man restrained outside Sports Direct after claims of town centre assault

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:59 AM June 26, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM June 26, 2021
There are three police cars in Ipswich town centre on Carr Street. 

Police restrained a man outside Sports Direct in Carr Street, Ipswich after claims he assaulted a victim.

Suffolk police were called to the town centre this morning.

Officers said they were looking for a man who allegedly assaulted someone and pushed shops signs over.

An eyewitness said a man was restrained outside Sports Direct and shoppers were ushered away from the scene. 



Logo Icon