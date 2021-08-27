Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A woman in her 80s was the victim of a distraction theft after her purse, mobile phone and cash were stolen from a Tesco car park in Martlesham.
Suffolk police said the woman was sat in a car parked in a disabled bay outside the Tesco Extra store, in Anson Road, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday.
She was approached by another woman, described as being in her 20s, who said that the rear bumper of the victim's car had a mark on it.
The victim went with the suspect to look at the damage - but returned to find her purse, mobile phone and a quantity of cash missing from her handbag, which was in the front seat of her car.
The suspect is described as having long dark hair and was wearing black trousers.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47256/21.
